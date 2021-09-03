Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,667 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,675. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

