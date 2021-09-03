Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie Acquires 20,000 Shares

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$91,960.00 ($65,685.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.44%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

