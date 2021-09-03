StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target reduced by analysts at HSBC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.