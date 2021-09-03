StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 629 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 67.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 180.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,957 shares of company stock worth $20,219,492.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

