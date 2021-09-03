StoneX Group Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $212.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

