StoneX Group Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.