StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.