StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $664.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $669.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

