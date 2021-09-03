StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

