StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

AMAT opened at $134.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

