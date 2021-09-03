Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.77 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Strong has a market cap of $86.77 million and $9.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $627.54 or 0.01264385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00165145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.35 or 0.07824301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.51 or 1.00396068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00812241 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

