Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

