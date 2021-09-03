Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sun Art Retail Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

