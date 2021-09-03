Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 831,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 148,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,544,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 236,492 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.