Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,716 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
