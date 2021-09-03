Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,716 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

