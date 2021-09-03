Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,681. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on STBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.