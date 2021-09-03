Swerve Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $13.53 million and $5.20 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.78 or 0.00792363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,798,281 coins and its circulating supply is 14,638,810 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

