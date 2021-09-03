Swire Pacific Limited Announces Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

