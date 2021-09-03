Swiss National Bank Buys 77,480 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $127,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

