Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 217.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $299,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

