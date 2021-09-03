Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $111,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

LBRDK opened at $192.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $193.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

