Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $107,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

