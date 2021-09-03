Swiss National Bank Sells 18,735 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Baidu worth $133,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

