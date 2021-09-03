Swiss National Bank Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of DTE Energy worth $102,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $122.13 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.