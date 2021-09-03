Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.31 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

