Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 234,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,894 shares of company stock valued at $416,928 in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.