Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 790 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,525 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,736. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

