Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $148.27. 141,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,828. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.