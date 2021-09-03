Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $231,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.30. The company had a trading volume of 426,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.40, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.