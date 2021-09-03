Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

TWODY stock remained flat at $$24.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

