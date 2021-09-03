TD Securities Lowers Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to Hold

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$160.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.14.

Shares of TRI traded down C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$149.02. 152,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.07. The company has a market cap of C$73.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$98.68 and a 1-year high of C$151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

