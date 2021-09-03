Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,453 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 174.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $218.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average is $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.99 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

