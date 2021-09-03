Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

