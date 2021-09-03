Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

