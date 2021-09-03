Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,812 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avantor were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

