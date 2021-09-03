Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,279 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of Conduent worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.35 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.