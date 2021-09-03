Telos’ (TLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 824.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.