Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

