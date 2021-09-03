Teradyne (TSE:TER) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

