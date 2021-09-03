TerraUSD Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $67.69 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005832 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007621 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,434,980,630 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,980,723 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

