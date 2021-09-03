Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

