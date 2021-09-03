Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.68

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 4631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.