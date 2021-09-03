Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $59.48. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 14,361 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

