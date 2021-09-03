Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 236,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.69. 4,620,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.