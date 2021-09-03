Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX traded up $8.61 on Friday, hitting $610.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

