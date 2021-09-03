Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 740.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,277 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,460,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.