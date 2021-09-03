Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.6% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. 648,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $280.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.