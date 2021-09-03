Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 11,073,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.

