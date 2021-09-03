Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 17,409 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Open Lending by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,486. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 207.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.