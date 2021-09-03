Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 84.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

